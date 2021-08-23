UrduPoint.com

Aged Man Dies In Quetta Clash

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:35 PM

Aged man dies in Quetta clash

An elderly man was allegedly killed in a clash between two rival groups near Hazarganji bust stop area of Quetta on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :An elderly man was allegedly killed in a clash between two rival groups near Hazarganji bust stop area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, two sub-clans attacked each other with batons.

As a result, a man of one group died on the spot after receiving serious injuries. The body was shifted to civil hospital where the deceased was identified as a 80-year-old Akhtar Muhammad. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The reason of clash could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

