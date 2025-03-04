Aged man dies in Turbat accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) An aged man died in a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle near Merani Dam are of Turbat district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Dawood was on way to somewhere on a motorbike when a speedy vehicle hit him which was coming opposite direction.

As a result, a motorcyclist died on the spot after receiving serious injuries. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.Further investigation was underway.