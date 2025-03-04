Aged Man Dies In Turbat Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) An aged man died in a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle near Merani Dam are of Turbat district on Tuesday.
According to police sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Dawood was on way to somewhere on a motorbike when a speedy vehicle hit him which was coming opposite direction.
As a result, a motorcyclist died on the spot after receiving serious injuries. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'
Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, bringing fleet to 16
Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed ahead of ICC CT 2025 second sem ..
EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capability development
Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan announces squad for New Zealand t ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..
China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi
SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Director-General of Federal Autho ..
Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..
Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship
Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aged man dies in Turbat accident6 minutes ago
-
Sui gas supply schedule released16 minutes ago
-
Harvey fines imposed on food points for hygiene violations16 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi assures support for Honey Industry Development16 minutes ago
-
ECP adjourns PTI intra-party elections case until April 816 minutes ago
-
Two gangs busted in Muzaffargarh16 minutes ago
-
Alhamra to mark Women’s Day with grand celebrations16 minutes ago
-
Azma dismisses PTI claim16 minutes ago
-
PFA destroys 3,500 litres of adulterated milk16 minutes ago
-
Trial of Civilian in Military Court; SCP to continue hearing tomorrow16 minutes ago
-
'Iftar Dastarkhawan' a major source of relief for needy people16 minutes ago
-
BNBWU holds 1st special syndicate meeting16 minutes ago