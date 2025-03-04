Open Menu

Aged Man Dies In Turbat Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Aged man dies in Turbat accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) An aged man died in a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle near Merani Dam are of Turbat district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Dawood was on way to somewhere on a motorbike when a speedy vehicle hit him which was coming opposite direction.

As a result, a motorcyclist died on the spot after receiving serious injuries. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despit ..

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

18 minutes ago
 Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, b ..

Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, bringing fleet to 16

21 minutes ago
 Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed a ..

Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed ahead of ICC CT 2025 second sem ..

33 minutes ago
 EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capabi ..

EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capability development

36 minutes ago
 Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan ann ..

Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan announces squad for New Zealand t ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Gha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..

50 minutes ago
China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights be ..

China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi

51 minutes ago
 SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to m ..

SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Dir ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Director-General of Federal Autho ..

1 hour ago
 Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies ..

Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..

1 hour ago
 Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government G ..

Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it i ..

Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan