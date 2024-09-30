Aged Man Dies In Wadh Firing
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Unknown armed men shot dead an aged man in Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Monday.
According to Levies sources, the victim identified as 60-year-old Haji Noor Ahmed was on way to some where when armed assailants opened fire at him near Tak area of Wadh and fled from the scene.
As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
Levies force has registered a case.
