Aged man dies, one injures in Quetta road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :An aged man died and another sustained injuries in a road mishap at Musa Colony near Sariab area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the victims were crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit them at Musa Colony.

As a consequence, an old man namely Abdul Qayyum, 60 died on the spot while Farid Ahmed received wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to civil hospital where the treatment of the injured victim was started.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.