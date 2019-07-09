Aged man gunned down in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Ghaus Abad near Sariab area of Quetta, police sources said on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead man at Ghaus Abad near Sariab area of Quetta police sources said on Tuesday.

According to detail, unidentified gunmen entered the house of 55-year-old Akhtar Muhammad and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a consequence, he died on the spot after receiving multiple bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.