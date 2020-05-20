Aged man murdered over resistance in Mianwali

A man was gunned down in an incident of firing in Makarwal police limit

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down in an incident of firing in Makarwal police limit.

Police sources said Wednesday that five unknown armed people entered the house of trader Noor Muhammad, 65 at village Sultan Wala and making hostage the family member over gun point have looted gold ornaments (5Tolas) and Rs.

1 million in cash. When the robbers were going back Noor Muhammad resisted. On this the robbers have shot dead Noor Khan and fled with gold ornaments and cash.

Body was handed over the heirs after autopsy. On the report of deceased's son Ahmad Khan police have registered case against unknown accused and started investigation.