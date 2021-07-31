Aged person drowned in canal in MUZAFFARGARH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :An aged person drowned into Pull Mughal canal, Khan Garh bypass near Alipur road on Saturday.

Rescue officials informed that the deceased, identified as Ghulam Hussain (75), resident of Basti Jhandeer Walla went for taking bath in the canal.

They informed that rescue 1122 control room received a call that a corpse was floating in Pull Mughal canal at Khan Garh bypass, Alipur road.

The diving team rushed to the spot along with ambulance but family of the victim had already fished out the body, they said.

Police registered a case and started investigation.