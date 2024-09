Aged traveler killed in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) A septuagenarian traveler was killed in a road mishap in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 72-year-old Javaid Iqbal of Batala Colony had disembarked a motorcycle rickshaw while travelling on Sammundri Road when a speeding loader rickshaw coming from the rear side hit him near Mandi Quarter Stop.

As a result, he received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.