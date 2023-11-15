Aged woman die in rice harvester accident

(@FahadShabbir)

A sexagenarian woman was killed after hit by a rice harvester in the area of Kur police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A sexagenarian woman was killed after hit by a rice harvester in the area of Kur police station.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that 60-year-old Sharifan Bibi of Mauza Hassokay was busy in daily routine work in her fields when she was accidentally hit by a rice harvester.

As a result, she received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, but she succumbed to her wounds on the way.

The police handed over the body to her relatives for burial after completing legal requirements, he added.