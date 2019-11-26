Aged Woman Tortured To Death In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:30 PM
A woman was tortured to death by her relatives over domestic dispute in Nishatabad police station area
Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Parveen Bibi of Chak No 100-JB exchanged harsh words with her relatives -- Abdus Sattar, Abdul Majeed, Babar, etc.
over some domestic dispute which enraged the latter, who tortured her to death.
The police registered a case against five accused on the complaint of Maskeen Ali, son of the ill-fated woman, and started investigation.