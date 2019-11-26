UrduPoint.com
Aged Woman Tortured To Death In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :A woman was tortured to death by her relatives over domestic dispute in Nishatabad police station area.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Parveen Bibi of Chak No 100-JB exchanged harsh words with her relatives -- Abdus Sattar, Abdul Majeed, Babar, etc.

over some domestic dispute which enraged the latter, who tortured her to death.

The police registered a case against five accused on the complaint of Maskeen Ali, son of the ill-fated woman, and started investigation.

