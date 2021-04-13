UrduPoint.com
AGEGA Holds Rally For Increment In Salaries, Other Benefits

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

AGEGA holds rally for increment in salaries, other benefits

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) on Tuesday held a rally to resolve issues being faced by provincial government employees.

The rally was taken out from Barrage Colony to Hyderabad Press Club along with fire brigade and garbage vehicles and demanded for immediate increase in their salaries.

Prof Yaqoob Chandio, Akram Rajput, Intzar Chalgari, Sayed Sardar Shah and others called upon Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to announce 25% increase in salaries of provincial government employees like Federal government and also approve all their demands.

They also demanded for payment of group insurance amount to all employees at the time of retirement and scope of time scale may be extended to all employees without discrimination.

They said son quota may be granted to all employees as already agreed in past meetings of Sindh government while employees may also be paid their salaries through online accounts.

They also urged Sindh government to regularize all contract employees and all fresh appointments should be made only regular basis.

Demanding for withdrawal of finance department's letter regarding pay protection, they said all employees may be granted utility allowance without discrimination.

In accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, they said change of cadre/OPS/Out of turn promotions may kindly be stopped forthwith.

The Grand Alliance also demanded of health cards for all government employees and housing schemes for the employees must be started so that employees should have their own shelter.

