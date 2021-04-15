AGEGA protests for increase in salaries, benefits of govt employees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) on Thursday staged protest for acceptance of the charter of demands presented by grand Alliance of provincial government employees to the government.

A protest rally was organized opposite Hyderabad press club and was participated by hundreds of employees of different government departments.

Bux Ali Chachar Abdul Ghaffar Leghari, Nisar Khoso, Insaf Lashari and others called upon Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to announce 25% increase in salaries of provincial government employees like Federal government and also approve all demands submitted to him.

They also demanded for payment of group insurance amount to all employees at the time of retirement and scope of time scale may be extended to all employees without discrimination.

They said that son quota may be granted to all employees as already agreed upon by Sindh Government while employees may also be paid their salaries through online accounts.

They also urged Sindh government to regularize all contract employees and all fresh appointments should be made only regular basis.

While demanding for withdrawal of finance department's letter regarding pay protection, they said all employees may be granted utility allowance without discrimination.

In accordance with the directives of honourable Supreme court of Pakistan, they said change of cadre/OPS/Out of turn promotions may kindly be stopped forthwith, they stressed.

Employees Grand Alliance also demanded of the Chief Minister for provision of health cards to all government employees and housing schemes for the employees must be started so that employees should have their own shelter.