Agencies decide joint check post at Mochko to enhance traffic management and combat smuggling

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The authorities have decided to establish a collaborative check post at Mochko aimed at streamlining traffic flow, curbing smuggling activities, and catering to passenger needs.

The meeting, spearheaded by DIGP - South Syed Asad Raza at the DIGP - South Office, focused on evaluating challenges in implementing this joint check post, according to a spokesman for South Zone Police.

Representatives from various law enforcement agencies, including Rangers, Pakistan Coast Guard, Pakistan Customs Intelligence, Estate Management, and engineers, attended the meeting.

The SSP Keamari provided a comprehensive overview of the plans for the joint check post.

The initiative involves acquiring three acres of land and engaging all departments to develop standard operating procedures (SOPs).

It is intended that representatives from multiple agencies, including Police and Customs, will be stationed at the checkpost. The facility will be equipped with 24-hour CCTV surveillance and proposed installations of explosive detectors, scanning, and X-ray machines.

Dedicated waiting areas for male and female passengers will be arranged, and collaboration with NADRA, FIA, and Excise and Motorway Police will establish a legal framework.

Approximately 4,000 to 5,000 vehicles, including passenger buses and cargo vehicles, traverse Hub River Road daily. Different lanes will accommodate commercial and private vehicles, while heavy vehicles will be screened outside the check post.

The DIGP-South emphasized expediting the survey process and presenting the findings in the subsequent meeting.