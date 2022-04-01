Agencies find "assassination plan" against PM Imran: Fawad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says that security of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been increased.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2022) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary on Friday said that the security agencies of Pakistan found out an "assassination plan" to target Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the government decided to increase the security of the prime minister.

The development took place after Prime Minister Imran in a large gathering in Islamabad said that they were given written threat by some foreign elements.