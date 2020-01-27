UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agenda Of Progress, Prosperity To Be Vigorously Followed: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:17 PM

Agenda of progress, prosperity to be vigorously followed: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the government would take forward with full force the agenda of progress and prosperity of people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the government would take forward with full force the agenda of progress and prosperity of people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said Prime Minister's visit to Karachi was a good news for the youth of the Sindh province.

She said that the distribution of cheques by the PM among youth of Sindh under Kamyab Jawan programme would eventually rid them of disappointment and dismay.

She expressed the optimism that the programme will prove to be an important step toward materialization of dreams of youth of Sindh.

The Special Assistant said progress of youth of Sindh meant the strengthening the Federation and empowering the youth as vision of the Prime Minister, since they were asset for the country.

She said these initiatives were imperative to create opportunities for the youth to move forward, make them partner in the development process, and to expedite the economic progress.

The Special Assistant said that those who wanted to create political chaos, have got disappointed.

She said the political opponents, who were trying to portray democratic differences as conspiracy, should rest informed that the government was not only strong withthe support of the allies but the democratic differences have also been resolvedin a democratic manner.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Progress Government

Recent Stories

Mongolia launches campaign to promote domestic pro ..

24 minutes ago

Afghan Interior Ministry Acknowledges Plane Crash ..

24 minutes ago

Agro exports being enhanced to boost sector: Baloc ..

20 minutes ago

Flour sale points increased to 27 in Faisalabad

20 minutes ago

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pa ..

20 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.