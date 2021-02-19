Agenda to provide safe, affordable transport being implemented: Minister

Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzaib Khan Kitchi has said that the government was implementing the agenda of providing safe, affordable and environment friendly transport

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzaib Khan Kitchi has said that the government was implementing the agenda of providing safe, affordable and environment friendly transport.

This was stated by him during a meeting with party workers in his office here on Friday.

Jahanzaib Khan Kitchi said that a comprehensive roadmap was being introduced to improve the flow of traffic system.

The transport department has started upgradation of transports stands in 36 districts to provide better environment to the commuters, especially women and children.

The minister said that Punjab Terminal Management Company would be constitutedto develop 413 general bus stands for the province on modern-lines where all necessary facilities including state-of-the-art waiting rooms, canteens, potable water and standard washrooms will be ensured.