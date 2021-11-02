UrduPoint.com

Agent Arrested From Ehsas Kafalat Centre, Larkana

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:27 PM

Agent arrested from Ehsas Kafalat Centre, Larkana

Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro Tuesday visited Ehsas Kafalat Centre, New Bus Terminal Larkana and caught a person who was forcibly taking money from the beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme

On the complaints of the beneficiaries, Assistant Commissioner Larkana visited the Ehsaas Kafalat Centre, where the deserving women were standing in a que to get money which was disbursed by the Federal government for the needy and poor citizens.

On the complaints of the beneficiaries, Assistant Commissioner Larkana visited the Ehsaas Kafalat Centre, where the deserving women were standing in a que to get money which was disbursed by the Federal government for the needy and poor citizens.

During the visit, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro caught a device owner red handed who was charging Rs 500/ to Rs 1000/ from women for the disbursement of their ehsaas kafalat programme payment.

The Assistant Commissioner ordered police to arrest Amjad Kongo, a device owner of a private network company at the center.

