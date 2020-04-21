UrduPoint.com
Agent Held For Deducting Amount From Ehsaas Emergency Assistance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:45 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :One agent was arrested for deducting amount from assistance in cash given to deserving poor women under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme here on Tuesday.

The spokesman of Hyderabad Police informed that on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio, action has been expedited against agents who were involved in deduction of amount meant for poor people under Federal government's Ehsaas Kafalat programme in Hyderabad district.

The Qasimabad Police have arrested an agent Shahid Hussain Bhurgari s/o Muhammad Alam resident of Wahdat colony, for deducting Rs 9000 from total amount Rs 12,000 payable to a lady. The same agent could not paid total amount to another deserving lady while she had put her thumb on biometric device, spokesman stated.

Police have registered a case under sections 420 and 406 PPC against the accused.

