Agent Involved In Human Trafficking Held

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 10:37 PM

Agent involved in human trafficking held

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an agent involved in human trafficking, on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an agent involved in human trafficking, on Friday.

The accused, Amir Hanif, was arrested from Jhang Road who was involved in sending people to Europe via Kyrgyzstan against hefty amounts.

According to official sources, the accused has swindled an amount of Rs 7 million from people and sent them to Kyrgyzstan where they waited for 6 months to travel to Germany but finally returned to Pakistan.

The FIA team has recovered cell phones and other evidence from the accused. He had links with an international network involved in human trafficking.

