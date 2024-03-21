Agents Involved In Making Fake ID Card Arrested: FIA Official
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) FIA Kohat Zone on Thursday conducted an operation and arrested agents producing fake identity cards.
The agents involved in making fake ID cards were arrested from Main Kohat Road Bannu, the official of the FIA Kohat
Zone said.
The raiding team stopped the vehicle near Tezari Chowk, Main Kohat Road, Bannu and three suspects were arrested from the said motor car.
During the search, 20 fake identity cards, a laptop, and printer were recovered from the accused.
Further investigation is underway.
APP/ijz
