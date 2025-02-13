Agents Of Change Failed To Match CM Maryam's Achievements: Azma Bokhari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 12:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has claimed that the so-called "agents of change" have failed to match CM Maryam Nawaz’s achievements in just one year, despite governing for 12 years.
She accused Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's leadership of financial mismanagement, alleging that the province’s treasury is being wasted on bogus projects and political gatherings.
Bokhari pointed out that Atif Khan and Junaid Akbar were the first to raise concerns about Ali Amin Gandapur’s corruption, and now Azam Swati has also made serious allegations. She noted that even the Speaker of the KPK Assembly has formally requested a corruption investigation. She condemned the misuse of funds meant for Pakhtuns, accusing authorities of reckless distribution.
The minister also criticized Ali Amin Gandapur for repeated verbal attacks on Maryam Nawaz, calling his conduct indecent. Additionally, she claimed that Bushra Bibi’s spokesperson and associates are pursuing their own agenda.
She revealed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is considering a new law to establish a special force for corruption investigations. Bokhari further asserted that the discriminatory treatment Punjab faced for four years is now being addressed under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership. She said that people in Punjab are grateful for these efforts and concluded by stating that only leaders with a true public mandate can resolve real issues.
