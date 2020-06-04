Ages old tradition broken by summoning assembly session despite death of its member: laments CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said, 'My heart is unhappy today because of many reasons.' He said that ages old tradition of the provincial assembly had been broken by summoning the session of it in spite of the death of Minister and MPA Haji Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said, 'My heart is unhappy today because of many reasons.' He said that ages old tradition of the provincial assembly had been broken by summoning the session of it in spite of the death of Minister and MPA Haji Ghulam Murtaza Baloch.

Expressing his reservations during the session of provincial assembly of Sindh here, he said that the tradition of adjourning the assembly session over the death of its member should be continued but unfortunately it was summoned despite his requested to Speaker of Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani.

The Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who was seen surrounded by deep sadness, in his grieving voice said that the tradition should be not be broken. 'I had told you the speaker, made a call also, and made a requisition,' he said, adding that, 'I am disappointed that the tradition was broken.' The Chief Minister said that he had seen this assembly and he had been coming to this assembly since 1973 and that had not happened before.

He said that he also made the same request for adjourning the session to the Parliamentary Party Minister but who realized.

Murad said that many of the members would have not visited so far the deceased resident to offer fateha.

He again asked the Speaker to adjourn the session after offering fateha for Haji Ghulam Murtaza Baloch.

And also for those who lost their lives in fight against coronavirus and in PIA airbus A320 crash on May 22.

The Chief Minister said that many Police and Rangers jawaans had also been affected by the coronavirus.

He further said that the doctors had diagnosed as having coronavirus who were frontline heroes.

He asked the assembly to pray for them and for the people had fallen prey to the coronavirus.

Later, the Chief Minister moved a resolution to pay tributes to late Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch forhis services to the people.