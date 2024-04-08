Open Menu

AGF Kicks Off Food Distribution Drive In Sujawal District

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 07:49 PM

AGF kicks off food distribution drive in Sujawal district

Amity Global Foundation, a Canadian organization dedicated to empowering rural communities in Pakistan, kicked off ‘Food Distribution Drive’ ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr across 25 villages in district Sujawal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Amity Global Foundation, a Canadian organization dedicated to empowering rural communities in Pakistan, kicked off ‘Food Distribution Drive’ ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr across 25 villages in district Sujawal.

Amity’s Ramazan Food Distribution Drive targeted underserved villages in interior Sindh, providing much-needed food assistance to families.

This intervention aims to alleviate immediate hunger concerns while working alongside local partners to establish long-term solutions for food security.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) Amity Global Foundation, Saad Hasnain while expressing his views on the successful implementation of this drive said “we are immensely thankful to Almighty Allah that this Food Distribution Drive turned successful in all aspects and it is the need of the hour to address malnutrition issues in the rural Pakistan.

He said Amity is highly inclined towards empowering the communities in interior Sindh and the Punjab provinces with all honest intentions help the suffering humanity and to support them in such a manner that they could become able to attain a better livelihood for themselves and their families making them sustainable in the long run.

One of the villager, hailing from Bachal Khalifa Malah Goth told this scribe that across 25 villages Amity Global Foundation not only distributed the ration bags but also supported the local communities by distributing ‘Eidi gifts’ among the villagers. Numbers of people praised this pious initiative of Amity Global Foundation in the sacred month of Ramazan.

Saad added that the cornerstone of our food distribution project is its scalability and adaptability. Starting with an initial distribution of 150 food boxes in the district Sujawal, interior Sindh province, we aim to expand steadily, addressing the evolving needs of the communities we serve. By providing essential food supplies, we not only alleviate immediate hunger but also lay the foundation for long-term sustainability.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Punjab Sujawal All From

Recent Stories

Nawabzada Raisani vows to support families of mart ..

Nawabzada Raisani vows to support families of martyrs

1 minute ago
 Armed dacoits hold family hostage in New City Phas ..

Armed dacoits hold family hostage in New City Phase-II

1 minute ago
 Hyderabad: 11 Profiteers Fined

Hyderabad: 11 Profiteers Fined

4 minutes ago
 Wildlife Deptt imposes fine on five outlaws for ke ..

Wildlife Deptt imposes fine on five outlaws for keeping birds illegally

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM chairs meeting of reforms committee ..

Balochistan CM chairs meeting of reforms committee for improvement of governance

4 minutes ago
 LHC sentences lawyer to 6 months in jail for misbe ..

LHC sentences lawyer to 6 months in jail for misbehaving with judge

4 minutes ago
Kohat Gumbat police conduct successful search oper ..

Kohat Gumbat police conduct successful search operation

4 minutes ago
 PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

4 minutes ago
 Mardani peera: a mouthwatering sweet attracts shop ..

Mardani peera: a mouthwatering sweet attracts shoppers ahead of Eidul Fitr celeb ..

14 minutes ago
 Mortar fire kills 3 Tanzanian soldiers in DR Congo ..

Mortar fire kills 3 Tanzanian soldiers in DR Congo: Southern African force

15 minutes ago
 WASA devises Eid ul Fitr plan for uninterrupted wa ..

WASA devises Eid ul Fitr plan for uninterrupted water supply

15 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies in accident

Motorcyclist dies in accident

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan