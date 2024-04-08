AGF kicks off food distribution drive in Sujawal district

Amity Global Foundation, a Canadian organization dedicated to empowering rural communities in Pakistan, kicked off ‘Food Distribution Drive’ ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr across 25 villages in district Sujawal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Amity Global Foundation, a Canadian organization dedicated to empowering rural communities in Pakistan, kicked off ‘Food Distribution Drive’ ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr across 25 villages in district Sujawal.

Amity’s Ramazan Food Distribution Drive targeted underserved villages in interior Sindh, providing much-needed food assistance to families.

This intervention aims to alleviate immediate hunger concerns while working alongside local partners to establish long-term solutions for food security.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) Amity Global Foundation, Saad Hasnain while expressing his views on the successful implementation of this drive said “we are immensely thankful to Almighty Allah that this Food Distribution Drive turned successful in all aspects and it is the need of the hour to address malnutrition issues in the rural Pakistan.

He said Amity is highly inclined towards empowering the communities in interior Sindh and the Punjab provinces with all honest intentions help the suffering humanity and to support them in such a manner that they could become able to attain a better livelihood for themselves and their families making them sustainable in the long run.

One of the villager, hailing from Bachal Khalifa Malah Goth told this scribe that across 25 villages Amity Global Foundation not only distributed the ration bags but also supported the local communities by distributing ‘Eidi gifts’ among the villagers. Numbers of people praised this pious initiative of Amity Global Foundation in the sacred month of Ramazan.

Saad added that the cornerstone of our food distribution project is its scalability and adaptability. Starting with an initial distribution of 150 food boxes in the district Sujawal, interior Sindh province, we aim to expand steadily, addressing the evolving needs of the communities we serve. By providing essential food supplies, we not only alleviate immediate hunger but also lay the foundation for long-term sustainability.