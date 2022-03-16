Aggeler praises US-Pak partnership in fighting COVID-19

U.S. Embassy Islamabad Charg d'affaires, Angela P. Aggeler on Wednesday visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to recognize Pakistan's strong achievements in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :U.S. Embassy Islamabad Charg d'affaires, Angela P. Aggeler on Wednesday visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to recognize Pakistan's strong achievements in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, and the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, the Charg� d'affaires praised the NCOC's success and highlighted the importance of U.S.-Pakistani partnership in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

She emphasized the US strong collaboration, which extended across many sectors, including health: "This year marks the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's birth as a nation, and the 75th anniversary of our bilateral relationship. Our visit here today is a testament to the strong partnership that the United States and Pakistan have enjoyed since we recognized this country's independence on August 15, 1947.

And this country's health sector embodies the benefits of that partnership." Over the past two years, the NCOC has successfully coordinated the Pakistani government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan has administered over 219 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, fully vaccinated over 100 million people, and lowered the nationwide positivity rate to less than 1.5 percent � all laudable achievements.

In partnership with Pakistan, the United States has donated nearly 57 million COVID-19 vaccines, furnished almost $70 million in direct COVID-19 assistance, and provided over $9 million of in-kind support to Pakistan, including 200 ventilators, more than 1.2 million N95 masks, 1 million rapid diagnostic tests, and 1200 pulse oximeters.