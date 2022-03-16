UrduPoint.com

Aggeler Praises US-Pak Partnership In Fighting COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 05:26 PM

Aggeler praises US-Pak partnership in fighting COVID-19

U.S. Embassy Islamabad Charg d'affaires, Angela P. Aggeler on Wednesday visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to recognize Pakistan's strong achievements in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :U.S. Embassy Islamabad Charg d'affaires, Angela P. Aggeler on Wednesday visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to recognize Pakistan's strong achievements in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, and the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, the Charg� d'affaires praised the NCOC's success and highlighted the importance of U.S.-Pakistani partnership in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

She emphasized the US strong collaboration, which extended across many sectors, including health: "This year marks the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's birth as a nation, and the 75th anniversary of our bilateral relationship. Our visit here today is a testament to the strong partnership that the United States and Pakistan have enjoyed since we recognized this country's independence on August 15, 1947.

And this country's health sector embodies the benefits of that partnership." Over the past two years, the NCOC has successfully coordinated the Pakistani government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan has administered over 219 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, fully vaccinated over 100 million people, and lowered the nationwide positivity rate to less than 1.5 percent � all laudable achievements.

In partnership with Pakistan, the United States has donated nearly 57 million COVID-19 vaccines, furnished almost $70 million in direct COVID-19 assistance, and provided over $9 million of in-kind support to Pakistan, including 200 ventilators, more than 1.2 million N95 masks, 1 million rapid diagnostic tests, and 1200 pulse oximeters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Asad Umar Visit Independence United States August All Government Million P

Recent Stories

PM alleges opposition leaders brought millions to ..

PM alleges opposition leaders brought millions to buy PTI leaders

14 minutes ago
 Two drown as car plunges into canal

Two drown as car plunges into canal

39 seconds ago
 Five drug-peddlers held, 5.8-kg hashish seized

Five drug-peddlers held, 5.8-kg hashish seized

42 seconds ago
 Pak-China Vocational Institute Gwadar starts short ..

Pak-China Vocational Institute Gwadar starts short courses for students

43 seconds ago
 3,143 citizens get fine tickets over signal violat ..

3,143 citizens get fine tickets over signal violation during last two months

45 seconds ago
 Ukraine rejects Russian neutrality proposals

Ukraine rejects Russian neutrality proposals

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>