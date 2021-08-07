Aggressive plantation underway to make 10-billion tree project a success: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Aggressive plantation is underway in the region and maximum saplings were being planted in government offices, parks and other public places following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah on Saturday.

Attending a plantation drive program held here, he said all available resources were being utilized to achieve the set targets of the monsoon plantation drive under clean and green Pakistan program.

It is need of hour to spread awareness and make people realize that in order to cope with the emerging threat of global warming, all the citizens particularly youngsters should come forward and take an active part in the plantation campaign, he added.

He further said that people from all walks of life were being involved in this public welfare campaign and awareness was being spread to achieve the target.

The citizens had been urged to come forward and play a role to make 'Hur Bashar Do Shajar' plantation campaign launched on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, a success, he added.

According to a district administration spokesman, on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, 'Plant for Pakistan' week was celebrated here which was kicked off on Aug 1 and saplings of different species were planted in universities, colleges, schools and other places including public sector offices.

The administration was making all-out efforts to make public and private places green so that natural environment could be restored, he said adding, all the department concerned including the Forest Department and Parks and Horticulture Authority were directed to make earnest efforts for the success of the plantation drive.