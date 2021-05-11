Aggrieved computer operator appeals to CM for restoration of quarter

An aggrieved senior lady computer operator of " Dar-Ul-Aman" Okara on Tuesday made an appeal to Chief Minister Punjab for the restoration of her lawful allotment of official quarter which Deputy Commissioner canceled without any lawful authority

Nasreen Liaqat, a grade-16 employee of Shelter Home (Dar-ul-Aman) Punjab Government said media on Tuesday that she was allotted on merit quarter no D-9 at new district complex Okara by the then DC Mariam Khan on July 25 in 2019 subject to vacation after fulfilling the entire process but her successor Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali after a lapse of 11 month without any lawful authority cancelled allotment and illegally further allotted to non entitled in gross violation of the merit policy.

She said that application was moved instantly to DC for restoration who held several assurances that another suitable quarter would be allotted soon to her,meanwhile, he was transferred to Lahore by the CM during his surprise visit to Okara.

She said she met Commissioner Sahiwal Nadir Chatta and explained the facts before Ramadan who was kind enough to speak to incumbent DC Aamir Aqaq Khan to resolve her issue but delaying tactics were being adopted for the last one year and she was forced to live in quarter F-14 vacated by a sweeper on retirement, while she was being denied of her entitled quarter and house rent of D/B category was being deducted from her salary.

Nasreen appealed to the chief minister Punjab to ensure justice and get possession of already allotted quarter to her.