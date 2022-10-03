ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch has termed the research projects of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) as a reflection of national aspirations and priorities. The federal minister expressed these views during a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur, Engineer Professor Dr. Athar Mehboob in his office. The Vice Chancellor briefed the minister about the ongoing research activities, information technology projects and development activities of the university.

Speaking during the meeting, the VC said that Islamia University Bahawalpur has gained world fame in cotton varieties and seed production. He said that the cotton varieties of Islamia University Bahawalpur are being grown on more than forty percent of Punjab's cultivation area which are playing a key role in the revival of the textile industry in the country.

The project of intercropping of soybeans and corn is ongoing with the support of the University of China which if implemented can help Pakistan save billions of Dollars in foreign exchange by through import of edible oil and poultry feed.

He said that seven million acres of Cholistan area can be converted into the fruit basket of Pakistan through increased rainfall. The federal minister assured that he will discuss at the federal level to implement these projects. The Vice-Chancellor apprised the minister that Islamia University Bahawalpur is also doing significant work in the field of IT. Testing Service of Islamia University Bahawalpur is providing services to other institutes and universities for recruitment and admissions. Hundreds of IT professionals were trained through e-employment and other projects with the support of the provincial government. Similarly, Techpura project is also a milestone for Bahawalpur in the field of IT. Agha Hassan Baloch said that these achievements of Islamia University Bahawalpur are exemplary and he will soon visit the university to observe these projects and meet the teachers and students.