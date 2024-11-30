Agha Hasan Condemns False Claims On Mosques, Dargahs Across India
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Senior leader of All parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hasan Al-Mosavi Al-Safavi, has expressed deep concern over the recent claims on mosques and dargahs been built on Hindu temples in various courts across India.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Agha Hasan while addressing a gathering in Budgam stated that these claims undermine the law and constitution which specifies the status of any place of worship shall remain unchanged and cannot be challenged.
Agha Hasan further said that RSS backed Hindutva groups are making fake claims on historic mosques and dargahs to disturb communal harmony across India.
He noted that Hindutva groups after claiming Gyanvapi Mosque, Shahi Eidgah, Bhojshala Mosque, Teele Wali, and Sambhal Sama Masjid were built on temples, a same claim has now been made on the historic Ajmer Dargah, which is unacceptable and against the ruling of Indian Supreme Court.
He has appealed to the Chief Justice of India to take immediate suo motu action in this matter and direct lower courts to refrain from entertaining further such disputes.
Meanwhile, President Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti severely criticized the decision of India’s former Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, in which he ordered the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque, which has led to searches in mosques and could push India towards division as the foundation of secularism is being shaken.
She said that issuing notices to Ajmer Dargah Committee, which holds significance for Hindus as well, is disappointing adding that more Hindus visit Ajmer Sharif to pray and seek blessings than the Muslims. She noted that Ajmer Shrine is over 800 years old. “If this trend continues, I fear they might soon start searching Muslim homes.”
Mehbooba Mufti said these actions are being carried out to divert public attention from issues like development and jobs to divisive topics.
Recent Stories
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM10 minutes ago
-
Family burn to death after fire broke out in room12 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur highlights role of PPP in country's development on foundation day32 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates workers, supporters on PPP's 57th foundation day52 minutes ago
-
Bus-motorbike collision killed two in Pakpattan1 hour ago
-
Four lives lost in Azizabad house fire incident1 hour ago
-
2 killed, four injured in mini-truck crash on Swabi-Rawalpindi road1 hour ago
-
Bus-motorbike collision killed two in Pakpattan2 hours ago
-
IT Board starts installation of biometric devices in AJK to ensure timely attendance of public serva ..10 hours ago
-
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers12 hours ago
-
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations12 hours ago
-
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day12 hours ago