Agha Hasan condemns false claims on mosques, dargahs across India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Senior leader of All parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hasan Al-Mosavi Al-Safavi, has expressed deep concern over the recent claims on mosques and dargahs been built on Hindu temples in various courts across India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Agha Hasan while addressing a gathering in Budgam stated that these claims undermine the law and constitution which specifies the status of any place of worship shall remain unchanged and cannot be challenged.

Agha Hasan further said that RSS backed Hindutva groups are making fake claims on historic mosques and dargahs to disturb communal harmony across India.

He noted that Hindutva groups after claiming Gyanvapi Mosque, Shahi Eidgah, Bhojshala Mosque, Teele Wali, and Sambhal Sama Masjid were built on temples, a same claim has now been made on the historic Ajmer Dargah, which is unacceptable and against the ruling of Indian Supreme Court.

He has appealed to the Chief Justice of India to take immediate suo motu action in this matter and direct lower courts to refrain from entertaining further such disputes.

Meanwhile, President Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti severely criticized the decision of India’s former Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, in which he ordered the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque, which has led to searches in mosques and could push India towards division as the foundation of secularism is being shaken.

She said that issuing notices to Ajmer Dargah Committee, which holds significance for Hindus as well, is disappointing adding that more Hindus visit Ajmer Sharif to pray and seek blessings than the Muslims. She noted that Ajmer Shrine is over 800 years old. “If this trend continues, I fear they might soon start searching Muslim homes.”

Mehbooba Mufti said these actions are being carried out to divert public attention from issues like development and jobs to divisive topics.