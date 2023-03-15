ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch on Wednesday raised a question that why Imran Khan was so afraid of being arrested, saying what harm could possibly come from going to jail if he (Imran) was truly innocent.

In a statement issued here, the minister criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for allegedly endangering the lives of political workers.

Furthermore, Baloch pointed out the absence of Sheikh Rasheed and his silence.