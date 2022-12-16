UrduPoint.com

Agha Hassan Inaugurates COMSATS University Campus In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Agha Hassan inaugurates COMSATS University Campus in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch on Friday said that we are achieving another milestone in Balochistan due to the education-friendly initiatives of Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal.

Educated Balochistan has always been the vision of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M). The establishment of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) University Quetta campus is also a step in this direction, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of COMSATS University Quetta Campus at PCSIR.

The Federal Minister announced Rs 20 million from his funds for the provision of the university saying that we are playing an important role in the development of the country including Balochistan.

If technical education facilities are provided to students, they will prove their worth in the technical field in the country, he said.

He said that development in the field of education is necessary to join the race of progress saying that our effort is to start the classes on the campus in March 2023.

Agha Hassan Baloch said that the Balochistan National Party is the largest political party in the province and is trying hard to bring Balochistan to par with the rest of Pakistan in the field of development.

On this occasion, the federal minister also announced the establishment of an IT park at the University of Balochistan at a cost of one billion.

Member National Assembly Dr Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, Director COMSATS University Islamabad Muhammad Tabasim, Chairman PCSIR Syed Hassan Abidi and other speakers also addressed the event.

Vice Chancellor University of Balochistan Professor Dr. Shafiqur Rehman, VC Turbat University Dr. John Muhammad Baloch, University of SB's VC Sajida Noreen, PSTC's Director, Eng Nasir Baloch and other important personalities were present at the opening ceremony.

Honorary shields were also given to various personalities at the end of the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad National Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Technology Education Turbat Progress Nasir March Event From Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbel ..

Vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbelievable Camera Features at An ..

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish deleg ..

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperati ..

2 hours ago
 Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

8 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.