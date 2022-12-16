Agha Hassan inaugurates COMSATS University Campus in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch on Friday said that we are achieving another milestone in Balochistan due to the education-friendly initiatives of Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal.

Educated Balochistan has always been the vision of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M). The establishment of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) University Quetta campus is also a step in this direction, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of COMSATS University Quetta Campus at PCSIR.

The Federal Minister announced Rs 20 million from his funds for the provision of the university saying that we are playing an important role in the development of the country including Balochistan.

If technical education facilities are provided to students, they will prove their worth in the technical field in the country, he said.

He said that development in the field of education is necessary to join the race of progress saying that our effort is to start the classes on the campus in March 2023.

Agha Hassan Baloch said that the Balochistan National Party is the largest political party in the province and is trying hard to bring Balochistan to par with the rest of Pakistan in the field of development.

On this occasion, the federal minister also announced the establishment of an IT park at the University of Balochistan at a cost of one billion.

Member National Assembly Dr Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, Director COMSATS University Islamabad Muhammad Tabasim, Chairman PCSIR Syed Hassan Abidi and other speakers also addressed the event.

Vice Chancellor University of Balochistan Professor Dr. Shafiqur Rehman, VC Turbat University Dr. John Muhammad Baloch, University of SB's VC Sajida Noreen, PSTC's Director, Eng Nasir Baloch and other important personalities were present at the opening ceremony.

Honorary shields were also given to various personalities at the end of the ceremony.