Agha Hassan urges for reducing fares for PIA flights to Balochistan

Federal Minister for Science and Technology and Central Information Secretary Balochistan National Party (BNP) Agha Hassan Baloch has urged the relevant authorities to reduce the fares for Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flights to Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology and Central Information Secretary Balochistan National Party (BNP) Agha Hassan Baloch has urged the relevant authorities to reduce the fares for Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flights to Balochistan.

In this regard, the minister has written a letter to the Federal Minister For Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique and Chief Executive Officer PIA Arshad Malik to reduce the heavy fares for PIA flights to Balochistan.

Baloch said that ticket rates of the PIA flights from Islamabad to Balochistan were high which was unfair for the people of Balochistan.

He said if the fares for one-hour flights were reduced, more people would prefer air travel and the business of the national airline would boost.

The minister said Balochistan-bound passengers had no option but to travel with the PIA as no other airline was operating across the province.

He said in Balochistan, like other provinces, flights of private airlines like Air Blue, AirSial and others should be started to increase the competition among the airlines that would eventually improve services besides giving more travelling choices to the passengers.