ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Supreme Court (SC) would hear the suo motu notice case of the video of Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza against judiciary and Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed would hear the case.

According to the details, on Wednesday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had submitted an interim report in the apex court in the case regarding Agha Iftikhar-ud-din Mirza's video clip against the judiciary.

The report said the insulting language used in the video against judges and judiciary fell under the category of terrorism. The investigation against Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza had been transferred to the FIA's anti-terrorism wing, it added.

The report said a case had been registered against Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza and Akbar Ali Shah under terrorism act.

Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza and his accomplice Akbar Ali Shah had been arrested, the report said.

The report said mobile phones, laptops and cameras were recovered from the accused and sent for forensics.

The report said call records and other details of the accused were being obtained while the internet protocol address from which the video was uploaded had also been traced.

The report further said according to Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din, he spoke in an unintentional manner in a private meeting and did not do so at the behest or provocation of anyone. According to the accused, the video had been deleted from the YouTube and Facebook, it added.

The report said Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din and co-accused Akbar Ali Shah were on physical remand till July 6.