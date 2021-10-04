Agha Siraj condoles death of journalist

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani on Monday expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Gulshan Shaikh.

In his condolence message here, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparableloss.