Agha Siraj Durrani Felicitates Hindu Community On 'Holi'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani congratulated the Hindu community living in the Sindh province on Hindu festival 'Holi' to be celebrated formally on Sunday and Monday, here on Friday.

While presiding over a Sindh Assembly session here and responding to the congratulatory message of the Sindh Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Excise & Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla, he said, 'We have not been invited to Holi only being wished and no sweets have been distributed.'Mukesh Kumar Chawal said, 'Please, call the session tomorrow also to celebrate the festival of colours.' He said if the session continued tomorrow he would shower colours over MPAs to enjoy the festival of spring and would also distribute sweets among them.

More Stories From Pakistan

