Agha Siraj invites Russian businessmen to invest in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani on Thursday invited Russian businessmen to invest in Sindh as the province has ample investment opportunities in various sectors, including alternate energy, water treatment, solid waste management and agriculture.

He was talking to newly-posted Consul General of Russian Federation at Karachi Andrey Fedorov here at Governor House. Consulate Officer Pawal was also present, said official statement.

The acting governor said Russia had helped Pakistan in various sectors of economy and setting up Pakistan Steel Mills was a bright example of its cooperation with Pakistan.

Welcoming the Consul General back to Karachi, Agha Siraj said, "I hope that Andrey Fedorov would continue to endeavor for bringing maximum Russian investment to Sindh." Acting Governor said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were keen to establish strong diplomatic relations with Russia.

"Now, Chairman of Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pursues the legacy of his mother and grandfather." He said that investment department was ready to provide every help and assistance to Russian investors. A joint meeting of investors, the consulate general, and the investment department could further identify potential investment sectors, he added.

Andrey Fedorov thanked the acting governor Sindh for his warm welcome and said that Russian investors were keen to invest in various sectors in the province. A delegation for Saint Petersburg had already visited Sindh to explore investment avenues and another delegation would soon visit.

He said his previous posting in Consulate General Karachi had been very pleasant and hoped that as consul general he could further cement ties between the two countries.