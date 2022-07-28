UrduPoint.com

Agha Siraj Invites Russian Businessmen To Invest In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Agha Siraj invites Russian businessmen to invest in Sindh

Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani on Thursday invited Russian businessmen to invest in Sindh as the province has ample investment opportunities in various sectors, including alternate energy, water treatment, solid waste management and agriculture

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani on Thursday invited Russian businessmen to invest in Sindh as the province has ample investment opportunities in various sectors, including alternate energy, water treatment, solid waste management and agriculture.

He was talking to newly-posted Consul General of Russian Federation at Karachi Andrey Fedorov here at Governor House. Consulate Officer Pawal was also present, said official statement.

The acting governor said Russia had helped Pakistan in various sectors of economy and setting up Pakistan Steel Mills was a bright example of its cooperation with Pakistan.

Welcoming the Consul General back to Karachi, Agha Siraj said, "I hope that Andrey Fedorov would continue to endeavor for bringing maximum Russian investment to Sindh." Acting Governor said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were keen to establish strong diplomatic relations with Russia.

"Now, Chairman of Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pursues the legacy of his mother and grandfather." He said that investment department was ready to provide every help and assistance to Russian investors. A joint meeting of investors, the consulate general, and the investment department could further identify potential investment sectors, he added.

Andrey Fedorov thanked the acting governor Sindh for his warm welcome and said that Russian investors were keen to invest in various sectors in the province. A delegation for Saint Petersburg had already visited Sindh to explore investment avenues and another delegation would soon visit.

He said his previous posting in Consulate General Karachi had been very pleasant and hoped that as consul general he could further cement ties between the two countries.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Benazir Bhutto Governor Martyrs Shaheed Water Russia Agriculture Visit Petersburg

Recent Stories

Gilgit Warriors win 5th Zalmi Madrasa League

Gilgit Warriors win 5th Zalmi Madrasa League

1 minute ago
 Active Corona cases in KP surge to 750

Active Corona cases in KP surge to 750

2 minutes ago
 4 dies in torrential rains in Khairpur

4 dies in torrential rains in Khairpur

2 minutes ago
 Amir Saleemi appointed as MD, Utility Stores Corpo ..

Amir Saleemi appointed as MD, Utility Stores Corporation

2 minutes ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to peaceful, pr ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 World hepatitis day observed

World hepatitis day observed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.