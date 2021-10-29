Agha Umar felicitates new CM Quddus Bizenjo

Former Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Agha Umar Jan Bangulzai Friday felicitated the newly elected Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo on assuming office

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Former Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Agha Umar Jan Bangulzai Friday felicitated the newly elected Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo on assuming office.

In a statement, he hoped that Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo would play his role in the development of Balochistan and would formulate a workable strategy through mutual consultation to provide employment to the poor and control inflation at local level.

The measures will be made effective while the doors of the Chief Minister's Secretariat will be open to all for addressing issues of public, he said.

Agha Umar Jan Bangulzai said the common man wanted a solution to his problems and these problems were mostly related to municipal services, these problems were not so big.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected chief minister would continue to monitor the steps taken to address the long standing problems and difficulties being faced by the people.