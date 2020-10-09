UrduPoint.com
Aghosh Alkhidmat Home For Orphan Children To Be Inaugurated In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 02:26 PM

Aghosh Alkhidmat home for orphan children to be inaugurated in Kohat

The inauguration ceremony of Alkhidmat Aghosh home for orphan children constructed at the cost of Rs 12 millions will be held on Saturday in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The inauguration ceremony of Alkhidmat Aghosh home for orphan children constructed at the cost of Rs 12 millions will be held on Saturday in Kohat.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul-Haq will be the chief guest on this occasion.

The spokesman Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkwal ( AKFO), Noorul Wahid Jadoon said that considering its religious and social obligation, the AKFO decided to launch a program to support orphan children in terms of residence, education and basic sustenance needs and is supposed to generate funds to ensure the prosperous future of these deserving children.

He said Alkhidmat Foundation took an initiative for establishment of an institution to up bring those orphans who have lost their parents by providing them with food, shelter and educational facilities.

Alkhidmat foundation has established 13 Aghosh Homes for vulnerable orphans across the country to accommodate, educate and train the homeless orphans.

He said special focus is being given on their excellent moral and psychological grooming to prepare them good and responsible citizens.

Aghosh Homes offer unmatchable boarding and lodging facilities on the pattern of a cadet college and reshape the personality of students, he added.

Presently,Aghosh Alkhidmat homes are providing excellent lodging, education and health Care facilities to 16000 Orphans across the country.

