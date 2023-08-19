Aghosh Homes organizes Independence Day event

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The Aghosh Homes of the Al-Khidmat Foundation organized a colourful programme in connection with the Independence Day here on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Farhan Ahmad participated in the event as a chief guest besides, the children who are being brought up at Aghosh Homes, a project of Al-Khidmat Foundation for orphan children, also actively participated in the ceremony.

The national flag was hoisted and the children expressed their love with the motherland by singing national songs.

On this occasion, different competitions including sports, Dramas, Quiz and painting were also held wherein the children of Aghosh Homes presented their skills.

Speaking on the occasion, the assistant commissioner appreciated the performance of the children and said the freedom was a blessing of the Almighty.