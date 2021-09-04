Aghosh orphan home inaugurated in Chitral

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The inauguration ceremony of Alkhidmat Aghosh home for wealfare of orphan children held on Saturday in Chitral.

The inauguration ceremony held at Aghosh Complex Chitral city which was attended by representatives of Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ( AKFO) and a large number of people, philanthropists and social workers Addressing the inauguration ceremony, provincial president of AlKhidmat said that Aghosh home Chitral would provide boarding and lodging facilities to around 100 orphans.

Mian Abdul Shakoor, Central President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan said that the number of orphans in Pakistan has reached 4.2 million and urged collective efforts to look after children without parents.

He said AKFP was currently sponsoring over 15,000 orphan children through the Orphan Care program.

The spokesman Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ( AKFO), Noorul Wahid Jadoon said that considering its religious and social obligation, the AKFO decided to launch a program to support orphan children in terms of residence, education and basic sustenance needs and is supposed to generate funds to ensure the prosperous future of these deserving children.

He said Alkhidmat Foundation took an initiative for establishment of an institution to up bring those orphans who have lost their parents by providing them with food, shelter and educational facilities.

Alkhidmat foundation has established 15 Aghosh Homes for vulnerable orphans across the country to accommodate, educate and train the homeless orphans. He said a special focus is being given on their excellent moral and psychological grooming to make them good and responsible citizens.