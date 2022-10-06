Around 73000 pregnant women in the recent devastating flood-hit areas of Pakistan are expected to deliver babies in October this year

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) : Around 73000 pregnant women in the recent devastating flood-hit areas of Pakistan are expected to deliver babies in October this year.

Likewise around 650,000 flood affected expecting mothers face "high risk" to their health because of the ongoing post-floods situation, a joint report released by UK-based NGO Aghosh and Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan in Birmingham on Thursday.

Dr Adeel Riaz, Chairman of Aghosh UK, said, "To meet the needs of these mothers, the two organizations have launched the Safe Mother-Safe Family project to ensure good health of mothers and their babies,".

Detailing the joint flood response launched by Aghosh UK and Alkhidmat Foundation in Pakistan, Riaz said 1,693 people died during the deluge while 12,865 others were injured.

The report noted the loss of 1,160,078 livestock while the heavy floods damaged 2,045,349 houses, of which 767,488 homes were completely destroyed.