UrduPoint.com

Aghosh UK Calls For More Support To Pakistan's Flood Affectees

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Aghosh UK calls for more support to Pakistan's flood affectees

Around 73000 pregnant women in the recent devastating flood-hit areas of Pakistan are expected to deliver babies in October this year

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) : Around 73000 pregnant women in the recent devastating flood-hit areas of Pakistan are expected to deliver babies in October this year.

Likewise around 650,000 flood affected expecting mothers face "high risk" to their health because of the ongoing post-floods situation, a joint report released by UK-based NGO Aghosh and Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan in Birmingham on Thursday.

Dr Adeel Riaz, Chairman of Aghosh UK, said, "To meet the needs of these mothers, the two organizations have launched the Safe Mother-Safe Family project to ensure good health of mothers and their babies,".

Detailing the joint flood response launched by Aghosh UK and Alkhidmat Foundation in Pakistan, Riaz said 1,693 people died during the deluge while 12,865 others were injured.

The report noted the loss of 1,160,078 livestock while the heavy floods damaged 2,045,349 houses, of which 767,488 homes were completely destroyed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Flood Died Birmingham United Kingdom October Women Family

Recent Stories

RT Broadcaster Says War Correspondent Andrey Filat ..

RT Broadcaster Says War Correspondent Andrey Filatov Injured Second Time

42 seconds ago
 Tokyo, Seoul Condemn North Korea's Recent Missile ..

Tokyo, Seoul Condemn North Korea's Recent Missile Launches - Foreign Ministry

43 seconds ago
 Acid attack: Court directs police to file challan

Acid attack: Court directs police to file challan

45 seconds ago
 Russia Submits Objections in Ukraine Case Disputin ..

Russia Submits Objections in Ukraine Case Disputing Genocide Allegations - ICJ

48 seconds ago
 Italian Leukemia Patient Receives Bone Marrow From ..

Italian Leukemia Patient Receives Bone Marrow From Russian Donor - Reports

31 minutes ago
 World Animal Day celebrated in Sukkur

World Animal Day celebrated in Sukkur

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.