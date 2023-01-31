AGHS organizes workshop on Anti Rape laws at KP Judicial Academy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Asma Jhangir Legal Aid Cell (AGHS) is conducting a training workshop for all stakeholders on anti-rape laws at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy here on Monday.

The participants were given a briefing on gender sensitization in gender-based violence cases and how to effectively use the new law to overcome roadblocks to justice.

Besides, judges are being familiarized with key evidentiary guidelines on delayed reporting, corroboratory evidence and the inadmissibility of showcasing the survivor's history.

The participants were briefed about various aspects of the new legislation. It was part of a series of training workshops for all relevant stakeholders including police and prosecutors.

This workshop is part of a series of other workshops where we introduce new laws to the participants and explained the fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution.