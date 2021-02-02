Agitators unblock Kohat-Hangu Road after registering case against killers

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khalid Tuesday successfully disbursed agitators who blocked the Kohat-Hangu Road due to murder of three tribesmen

According to the details, four Orakzai tribes Mushti Khel, Rabia Khel, Sheikhan and Daradar staged protest along with the dead bodies of their three tribesmen last night who were murdered due to a dispute on land and demanded arrest of the killers.

Taking prompt action the deputy commissioner along with District Police Officer Javed Iqbal ensured them early arrest of the killers, allegedly involved in the tribesmen murder.

The protesters after negotiation and registration of a case against the accused disbursed peacefully.