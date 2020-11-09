AGoP Holds Three Days Workshop Titles" Improving Value For Money":

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:26 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Three days workshop title "Improving value for Money" was held in Kashmir Institute of Management Auditorium under the aegis of Auditor General of Pakistan here on Monday.

The objectives of the workshop was to enhance the working potential of departments in accounting sections as to manage it in modern lines of the official affairs of Accountancy.

The workshop was attended by Director Audit General Pakistan Shahzad Iqbal Rana, Director General Kashmir Institute of Management Brigadier(R)Akhter Hussain Shah ,Accountant General Azad Kashmir Usman Javed Lone and other concerned officials also attended the workshop.

Addressing the workshop the Director General Kashmir Institute of Management Brigadier (R) Akhter Hussain Shah has said that the objective of the workshop was to enhance the working potential of the officers and providing guidelines and saying that Kashmir Institute of Management organizes workshops and seminars in this regard in order to enhance the capability and capacity of the Bureaucracy of Azad Kashmir.

He said the Kashmir Institute of Management organizes different courses from Grade-1 up to Grade- 21 officers which help to improve their working capacity and performances in different departments.

The AJK Accountant General Usman Javed Lone speaking o the occasion said accountability was inevitable for the social development and we could not make any progress until the accountability system was not strengthened he said added.

He observed that good results only can be achieved when accountancy section could be brought under the coherent system.

He said the transparency in the departments could be made by the accountability process through right direction he maintained and said workshops would be held on pension rules in accounts section and PPRA rules in order to resolve the difficulties coming in the pension cases.

