AGP Anwar Mansoor Khan resigns from his office

The top law officer says that he has resigned from his office on demand of Pakistan Bar Council.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20, 2020) Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan has resigned from his office, the reports say here on Thursday.

According to the sources, AGP Anwar Mansoor Khan has sent his resignation to President Arif Alvi.

“I’m giving resign on demand of Pakistan Bar Council,” Anwar Mansoor Khan was quoted by a tv as saying.

(Developing Story)