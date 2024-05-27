AGP assures recovery of missing persons: IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stated that the attorney general of Pakistan had assured that every missing person would reach to his family.

In a four-page order in missing Baloch students case, the court said that the AGP has given this assurance on behalf of state and law enforcement agencies.

The court said that the AGP stated that the matter of missing persons had been raised at high level to address this once for all.

The order said that the committee formed by the prime minister had prepared the recommendations which would be produced before court after being approved by the cabinet.

The court said that Lawyer Imaan Mazari had shared the list of three missing students with the AGP.

It said that the court was expecting that it would be informed about them on next hearing.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of IHC heard the case.