AGP calls on AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Aug, 2022 ):Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal on Friday called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the Federal metropolis and briefed him of the audit and accounts matters related Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Gondal, also Auditor General of AJK, also apprised the AJK President of various programs carried out by the Audit and Accounts Department.

The AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry appreciated the performance of the Audit and Accounts Department and assured the AGP of delivery of all possible help and support to the Audit and Accounts Department to this direction.