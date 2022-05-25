UrduPoint.com

AGP Continues Arguments In Ex-governor Sarfraz Cheema Case

Published May 25, 2022

AGP continues arguments in ex-governor Sarfraz Cheema case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali on Wednesday argued before the Islamabad High Court that the President used to appoint a governor on the advice of the Prime Minister in accordance of the constitution.

The AGP continued his arguments before the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah in a case filed by former governor Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema challenging the notification regarding his removal.

Ashtar Ausaf said the constitution did not mean that the president might remove the governor on very next date after his appointment, adding that the powers and functions of president's office were same.

The AGP said that when the Prime Minister sent an advice, the president could approve or return it.

However, in the second advice by the Prime Minister, the President had no authority other than approving it.

The court asked the AGP to assist it on the point that how the will of president could be different from his discretionary powers.

The court also asked the AGP to provide the changes since 1973 in form of a chart. Petitioner's lawyer Dr. Baber Awan prayed the court to adjourn the case for today as he had to go Supreme Court. He said he would cross arguments tomorrow.

The chief justice remarked that the issue was that a big province was running without the governor. The court subsequently adjourned the case till tomorrow.

