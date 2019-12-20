UrduPoint.com
AGP Expresses Reservation Over Musharraf Case Verdict's Wordings

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

AGP expresses reservation over Musharraf case verdict's wordings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan on Thursday expressed reservation over the wording of verdict authored by Special Court judges against former president Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

Such a language had never been used in any court verdict during his 40 years law practice, he said while talking to a news channel.

The AGP said the verdict's wordings showed that there might be some personal vendetta or vengeance. A judicial commission could be constituted to look into the matter, he added in reply to a question.

