AGP issued notice to explain jurisdiction of Article 199

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Supreme Court Wednesday issued notice to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) for explaining the jurisdiction of Article 199.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case against the release of Advocate Inam Ur Raheem.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Yahya Afridi said the high court did not question the army's arrest authority in decision. The Lahore High Court (LHC) had termed the arrest procedure invalid, he added.

The deputy attorney general said the high court was not authorized to hear the case against the arrest of Advocate Inam and alleged that the LHC wrongly misinterpreted the law.

Justice Mushir Alam asked both the respondents to appear before the court on next date of hearing with proper preparation on legal points.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.