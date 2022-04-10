AGP Khalid Jawed Khan resigns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan on Sunday resigned as AGP.

"I have served as Attorney General for Pakistan since February 2020. For this honour and privilege, I remain profoundly to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

I have tried to serve the country to the best of my ability and conscience. I now deem it appropriate to tender my resignation," read the resignation letter authored by the AGP and addressed to the President of Pakistan.